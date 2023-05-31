The Crewe striker is believed to be on John Mousinho’s radar ahead of a potential swoop in the upcoming transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s 18-month deal at the Mornflake Stadium came to a close at the end of the campaign, but has since been offered fresh terms by the League Two side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Ageyi appeared in every game for the Railwaymen in the fourth tier last season, netting 16 goals and registering five assists.

The ex-Blackpool man made the switch to Crewe in January 2022 for an undisclosed fee from Oxford United but was unable to guide his side out of the League One relegation zone.

During his 18-month stay with Lee Bell’s side, he’s appeared on the scoresheet 17 times in 61 appearances.

But after having his most prolific campaign in front of goal, the striker has since been tipped with an exit this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are said to be in the hunt for Ageyi alongside League One rivals Burton, according to The Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop. He has reported the Railwaymen are resigned to losing the forward in the upcoming transfer window, with Bradford also monitoring his situation.

Dan Ageyi.

The front man came through the ranks with AFC Wimbledon but failed to register a first-team outing for the Wombles. He’s spent time with Burnley, Coventry, Blackpool, Walsall and Oxford United before rebuilding his career with Crewe.

The forward department is an area of priority this summer, with at least two new strikers pencilled to join in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach is a fan of Cambridge man Sam Smith but last week The News revealed the Blues have cooled their interest after being unable to guarantee the 14-goal striker regular game time.