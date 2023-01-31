According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are in discussions with the 22-year-old over a potential loan switch to Fratton Park as they look for defensive reinforcements.

On Monday, Pompey were reported to be interested in Crystal Palace youngster Jake O’Brien, with Bristol City and Wycombe also supposedly in the race for the young Irishman.

But with sporting director Rich Hughes and head of recruitment Phil Boardman casting their search net far, Bernard is the latest to have attracted their attention.

The London-born centre-back has been with United since the age of 16 and has made one senior appearance for the Old Trafford side – a 2-1 Europa League defeat against Astana in 2019, when he scored an own goal.

Since then Bernard has mixed appearances for Manchester United’s under-23 teams in Premier League 2 with successful loan spells at Salford City and Hull.

He featured 33 times for Salford during their 2020-21 League Two season but was cup-tied for their Papa John’s Trophy final victory over Pompey at Wembley that campaign.

The following season, the defender played 28 times for Championship Hull, with 24 of those outings coming as second-tier starts.

Manchester United defender Di'shon Bernard poses after signing a new contract at the Red Devils in July 2021 Picture: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

The Tigers expressed an interest in signing Bernard last summer, but they switched to other targets following a long-term injury setback.

