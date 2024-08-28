Transfer gossip: Portsmouth make £900,000 bid for exciting emerging starlet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have had a £900,000 bid rebuffed for Aussie starlet Hayden Matthews, according to reports.

The exciting defender is said to have emerged as a target for the Blues, as they look to add exciting talent to their squad at the window’s close.

The Sydney FC prospect is seen as the one of the most promising talents in the A-League with Pompey having three bids knocked back so far for the 20-year-old, according to Football Insider.

Matthews has three years remaining on his deal with the club he came through the ranks at - an agreement he signed in January.

The 6ft 5in defender made 14 appearances for his side in the 2023-24 campaign, making hurtling emergence since his breakthrough and being touted to make the international grade.

Pompey are keen to strengthen their options in the middle of defence and have also today been linked with former Newcastle stalwart Paul Dummett.

At the age of 20, Matthews would’ve count towards the 25-man squad rule the Blues have to adhere to with 32 men players currently at John Mousinho’s disposal.

Pompey’s recruitment team have looked heavily into the Australian market over the past year, bringing in Kusini Yengi - who made a big impact in League One along with Aussie loanee Alex Robertson.

Jacob Farrell has been brought in from Central Coast Mariners this summer along with Middlesbrough loanee Sammy Silvera.

Pompey have also been linked with a move for Aussie midfielder Aiden O’Neill, who they have trailed for over a year.