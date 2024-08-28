Breaking

Transfer gossip: Portsmouth move for former Newcastle United stalwart at transfer window’s climax

Pompey are said to be keen on former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett. Pic: GettyPompey are said to be keen on former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett. Pic: Getty
Pompey have made a move for former Newcastle defender Paul Dummett, according to reports.

The Blues are said to be keen on bringing the free agent in to bolster their options in the middle of the back line.

Dummett is now out of contract after spending his entire senior career at St James’ Park, making 213 appearances in 14 years with the Magpies.

The 32-year-old would be joining up with an old Newcastle team-mate in Matt Ritchie at Fratton Park, following his homecoming this summer.

Pompey are known to be looking to bring in another central defender before the transfer window’s close on Friday night.

