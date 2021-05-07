Jacob Bedeau. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Football Insider reports the Blues are keen on the ex-Aston Villa defender, who is set to depart the Iron at the end of the season.

League One rivals Oxford, MK Dons and Fleetwood are also supposedly interested in the centre-back.

Bedeau came through the ranks at Bury before earning a move to Villa Park in Janaury 2017.

However, he failed to make a single first-team appearance for Villa and joined Scunny two years later.

This season, Bedeau has scored once in 37 appearances as the Lincolnshire outfit narrowly avoided League Two relegation with a game to spare.

Reports suggest that Scunthorpe have an option of an additional 12 months on the 21-year-old's deal but cannot afford to take it up.