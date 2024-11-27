Pompey are reportedly interested in a January loan move from Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt.

That’s according to our sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post, who claim the Blues are keen to renew their interest in the 22-year-old, after previously tracking the former Wigan youngster’s Elland Road situation back in the summer.

It’s believed Pompey were among up to 10 clubs who enquired about Gelhardt’s availability during the last transfer window, without much encouragement from Daniel Farke. Yet, the Leeds boss’ stance is reported to have changed, with the German open to letting the former England age-group international depart temporarily to help his development.

The attacker has made just two substitute appearances for the Championship promotion-chaser this term and find himself down the pecking order. That has apparently put Pompey, Stoke, Preston, Glasgow Rangers and two sides from Belgium on alert heading in to the January window.

Pompey currently have a host of attacking options at their disposal. However, with their Championship survival at stake, all ways to improve John Mousinho’s side will be explored in the new year.

Gelhardt will tick quite a few boxes, too, having featured in both the Premier League and Championship for Leeds. The young forward also enjoyed a 20-game stint in the second tier for Sunderland, where he spent the 2022-23 season on loan.