Pompey have ‘enquired’ about the availability of Manchester United's George Tanner.

That’s according to the Manchester Evening News, as the full-back’s spell at Morecambe could be cut short.

Tanner moved to the Shrimps on a season-long loan from Old Trafford in the summer.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for the League Two basement side, featuring 27 times in all competitions.

However, it is reported that several clubs are interested in the full-back during the January transfer window.

One of those supposedly is Pompey, along with Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Derby County, MLS outfit New York Red Bulls and League Two Salford City.

Manchester United's George Tanner has been loan at Morecambe this season. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Tanner, who is primarily a right-back but can also play on the opposite flank, is out of contract with the Red Devils in the summer and the Manchester Evening News say United could cash in and let him leave permanently this month.

As reported by The News, the right-hand side of defence is a position Blues boss Kenny Jackett could shake-up during the transfer window.

So far, Pompey have signed Steve Seddon and Cameron McGeehan on loan from Birmingham and Barnsley respectively for the remainder of the campaign, while Reeco Hackett-Fairchild arrived for an undisclosed fee from Bromley on Monday.