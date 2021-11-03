Transfer gossip: Portsmouth reportedly join Hull City and Barnsley in the race for Rochdale ace's signature

Pompey are reportedly eyeing up a move for Rochdale midfielder Aaron Morley. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

First reported by Football League World, the 21-year-old’s contract at the Dale is set to expire this summer, which opens the door to a free transfer in July or a discounted price in two months time.

However, a deal may be hard to strike for the central midfielder with Championship clubs Hull City and Barnsley allegedly joining Danny Cowley in the race for his signature.

Shrewsbury Town had also been interested in his services in the summer, but failed to lure him to Shropshire after their bid was turned down by the Greater Manchester club.

And his future has come into the spotlight once again as he’s yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Morley has made 15 appearances in League Two this season and has grown in prominence since graduating from Rochdale’s academy by scoring and assisting a goal, respectively.

And he’s fast becoming a fans’ favourite, too after netting an injury time winner in the club’s 3-2 victory over Sutton United last month.

Perhaps it’s somewhat surprising to see the Blues linked with a central midfielder due to the strong options the south coast club currently have in midfield.

But with Ryan Tunnicliffe’s recent injury, coinciding with Miguel Azeez’s anonymity, a move for another may not be out of the realms of possibility.

