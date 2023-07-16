Transfer Gossip: Portsmouth want Cardiff forward who was subject of failed £2.5m bid from Burnley

According to The Sun’s Phil Cadden, the Blues are interested in the Wales under-21 international but face competition from League One rivals Oxford and Charlton.

All three clubs have been linked with a loan move for the attacker, who came through the youth ranks at the Bluebirds. Last season, he featured 10 times for the Championship side in the league and scored once.

Davies, 21, has made 42 appearances in total for Cardiff following his debut in October 2021. He is expected to leaves the Welsh outfit on a temporary basis this summer in order to gain additional match experience.

Pompey have already signed 10 players during the close season, including strikers Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi and wide men Anthony Scully and Gavin White.

However, he is keen to add additional cover down the flanks and has earmarked a loan addition to achieve that.

Davies could do that, with an ability to operate right across the forward line. Meanwhile, Wyscout shows the forward operated mostly down the right when called upon for Cardiff last season.

Issak Davies featured 10 times for Cardiff in the Championship last season, scoring once Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Pompey are yet to enter the loan market for signings this transfer window – but are expected to before September 1. It’s highly unlikely, though, that they’ll take up the allowed allocation of five loanees in their ranks for the forthcoming season.

According to The Sun, Cardiff rejected a £2.5m offer from Burnley for Davies last summer.

Brentford and Southampton have, in the past, been credited with an interest in the young forward.

