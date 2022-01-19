Transfer gossip: Portsmouth want Sunderland defender as January transfer chase continues

And, according to our sister title the Sunderland Echo, that man could be Hume.

The 23-year-old has had limited game time at the Stadium of Light this term, failing to start a league fixture amid eight appearances.

The Sunderland academy graduate signed a new deal until the summer of 2023 last September, with Pompey’s rivals having an option to extend that stay for a further 12 months.

When asked about about potential Pompey interest, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson said today: ‘I can't say a lot, really.

‘Denver is under contract with us.

‘I think he'll be disappointed in recent weeks in terms of wanting to play every minute of every game, but that's what you want from your players as a head coach.

Denver Hume.

‘We had the saga of the summer the contract but we put that to bed and I've been happy with him since then.

‘There have been some issues in between times whether it be injury, form or COVID, all those bits and bobs, but at the same time as we speak he's in a really good place and ready to jump in at the drop at the hat.’

Cowley has signed two players this month in Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker, but is known to be chasing a minimum further two players with a left-sided option a priority.

