Viv Solomon-Otabor is reportedly not interested in a permanent move to Pompey.

That’s according to website allnigeriasoccer.com, which claims the winger has also turned down a new deal at Birmingham.

Viv Solomon-Otabor. Picture: Joe Pepler

Solomon-Otabor scored one goal in 10 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side after spending the second half of last season on loan at Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss was encouraged by the glimpses of potential Solomon-Otabor displayed during his spell on the south coast.

After returning to St Andrew’s following Jackett’s side’s play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland, the 23-year-old was offered a fresh one-year contract.

However, Jackett revealed he’d consider bringing Solomon-Otabor back to PO4 should he turn that offer down.

But allnigeriasoccer.com report the wide man is not interested in either club and is ready to move on elsewhere.