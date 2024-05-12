Transfer gossip: Wigan Athletic keen on Portsmouth defender after surprise call over former Liverpool and Preston North End man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wigan Athletic are keen on landing Joe Rafferty after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Pompey, according to reports. The Blues defender has been released after winning the League One title, in a decision which surprised some supporters when it was announced at the start of the month.
Rafferty admitted to being ‘shocked’ and ‘gutted’ himself over the decision, with the 30-year-old expecting to stay on in the Championship after a positive campaign.
The expectation was there would be no shortage of takers for the former Liverpool trainee, who arrived from Preston two years ago.
And, according to football transfer journalist Alan Nixon, Wigan are among those looking to bring in Rafferty this summer.
He reported this morning Shaun Maloney is keen to take the man who made 42 appearances this season to the DW Stadium.
That would be a move which would get Rafferty closer to his Liverpool roots, with there likely to be no shortage of options for the impressive League One title winner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.