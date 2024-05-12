Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic are keen on landing Joe Rafferty after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Pompey, according to reports. The Blues defender has been released after winning the League One title, in a decision which surprised some supporters when it was announced at the start of the month.

Rafferty admitted to being ‘shocked’ and ‘gutted’ himself over the decision, with the 30-year-old expecting to stay on in the Championship after a positive campaign.

The expectation was there would be no shortage of takers for the former Liverpool trainee, who arrived from Preston two years ago.

And, according to football transfer journalist Alan Nixon, Wigan are among those looking to bring in Rafferty this summer.

He reported this morning Shaun Maloney is keen to take the man who made 42 appearances this season to the DW Stadium.