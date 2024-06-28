Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are on the verge of signing Middlesbrough winger Sammy Silvera on loan.

That’s according to the Northern Echo who claim a deal for Australian to head to the south coast is in place as they look to get the forward regular game time.

The five-times capped Socceroo joined Boro from Central Coast Mariners last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, signing a three-year deal. Boro saw off stiff competition from the Championship - including Stoke and Plymouth - to land the forward, plus interest from Japan’s J League.

In his first season in English football, Silvera made 37 Championship appearances, scoring four goals and registering two assists. And while he remains highly-rated by boss Michael Carrick, their summer signing of Dutch forward Delano Burgzorg, plus Riley McGree and Marcus Forss’ returns from injury, means the 23-year-old faces tougher competition for game time at the Riverside next season.

A move to Championship new-boys Pompey in order to get regular game time appeals. However, it’s been reported that there will be no option in the deal to make the move a permanent one.

Pompey have already boosted their forward line this summer, after welcoming Josh Murphy to Fratton Park this week on a free transfer, following the expiry of his Oxford United contract. He’s one of three signings announced by the club in the past four days, with deals also being struck for Reuben Swann and Jordan Archer.

In a busy period for the Blues, Marlon Pack also signed on for another two years as his contract drew to a close.

