Pompey rivals Derby County have let a former blue leave Pride Park this January transfer wndow.

Ex-Fratton Park defender Sonny Bradley has sealed a loan move to League One promotion-chasers Wycombe Wanderers - and could feature against his former employers on Friday night when John Mousinho takes his side to Adams Park in the third round of the FA Cup.

The centre-back - a free transfer arrival from Luton in 2023 - made 33 league appearances for the Rams as they won promotion back to the Championship behind Pompey last season. This term, though, Bradley has been limited to just nine appearances in all competitions for Paul Warne’s side.

The 33-year-old arrived at Fratton Park from Hull on a free transfer in the summer of 2013. He made 39 appearances for the then League Two side that 2013-14 season before joining Crawley a year later on a free.

Former Pompey defender Sonny Bradley

Bradley could make his Wycombe debut tonight when they face Huddersfield in League One. His arrival could pave the way for defender Joe Low to leave, with the £750,000-rated defender linked with both Swansea and Preston North End this month.

Cardiff want Peterborough United hot-shot

Relegation rivals Cardiff are looking to bolster their survival hopes with a move for Peterborough United forward Ricky-Jade Jones.

Football League World claim the Bluebirds have made enquiries for the 22-year-old this month, with the speedy Posh striker’s contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Boss Omer Riza is keen to add to his attacking options with only Millwall, Stoke and Plymouth (24) scoring fewer goals than them this season in the second tier. Top-scorer Callum Robinson is currently serving a three-match ban following his recent sending off; the club are keen to end Wilfried Kanga’s loan from Hertha Berlin - with the front man yet to score in 15 appearances; while former Blues target Kion Etete and Isaak Davies continue to struggle with injury.

Cardiff are currently 23rd in the Championship table and behind 21st-placed Pompey on goal difference. They have drawn their past two league games against Coventry and Middlesbrough respectively and face Sheffield United in the FA Cup this weekend before resuming league matters at home to Watford on January 14.

Jones would certainly bolster their firepower, with the forward netting 12 times for Peterborough in all competitions so far this season. Last term, the 22-year-old bagged himself 16 goals and five assists.

Flashscore.com value the player at €749k.

Hull agree midfielder switch and plot defender move

Third-from bottom Hull City could soon welcome two new players to the MKM Stadium.

Tigers boss Ruben Selles is reportedly set to make former Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks his first signing of the transfer window, with the 30-year-old poised to join from MLS side Real Salt Lake on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Meanwhile, Pompey’s relegation rivals have also apparently lodged a £2m-plus-add-ons bid for Watford centre-back Ryan Porteous.

The Scotland international has featured 20 times for the Hornets in the Championship this season - including Watford’s controversial Boxing Day win against the Blues. However, it’s being reported that the former Hibs defender is unhappy at Vicarage Road - something Hull are keen to use to their advantage as they plot a way out of the relegation zone.