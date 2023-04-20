Pompey certainly fit into this category as they accept they’re in League One for a seven consecutive season.

As a result, there’s already been plenty of transfer chatter coming out of Fratton Park in recent weeks, but what’s happening elsewhere in the division?

Here’s the latest headlines that have caught our eye…

Ex-Pompey target attracting Championship interest

Former Pompey target Ephron Mason-Clark could be about to make Peterborough a handsome profit.

According to TEAMTalk, a host of Championship clubs are making regular checks on the forward, who has 12 goals and six assists this season.

And it’s Birmingham who have emerged as strong contenders as they weigh up a summer move for the former Barnet man.

Former Pompey target Ephron Mason-Clark is attracting Championship interest

Ex-Blues boss Danny Cowley led the chase for the versatile attacker last summer and had numerous bids for Mason-Clarke rejected before turning his attentions elsewhere.

But where Pompey failed, Peterborough delivered to land the highly-rated 23-year-old for an undisclosed fee.

And that faith appears to be paying off for the Posh, with Darren Ferguson’s side sitting fifth in the League One table and on course for another play-off appearance.

Mason-Clark has played a huge part in their success this season and will no doubt attract a higher figure than that agreed between Peterborough and Barnet if chairman Darragh MacAnthony decides to cash in on the in-demand front man at the end of the season.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT 2, Cowley admitted he was ‘desperate’ to sign Mason-Clark.

Rovers keen to Ward off suitors for midfielder

Bristol Rovers face a battle to keep hold of in-form Grant Ward.

That’s because the former Blackpool and Ipswich midfielder is reportedly attracting interest for his displays at the Memorial Stadium following his January arrival.

The unnamed clubs stem from League One, according to The Mirror’s Darren Witcoop. And their interest is heightened by the fact that the 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, after he signed a short-term deal at the start of the year.

In that time, Ward has featured 14 times for the Gas, scoring once. He’s started the past eight games for Joey Barton’s side – including their 2-0 defeat to Pompey last month.

Speaking about the player recently, Barton told Bristol World: ‘He has been superb since he came in, he has grown from game to game and now he has added spectacular goalscoring moments, which we were hoping was the next piece of the jigsaw. Long may that continue.

‘He is the right cultural fit for us, the way he works and approaches training and the gym. He’s settled into the group and he has been a huge plus in our season. We will definitely be sitting down and trying to convince him that Bristol Rovers is his future.’

Rams keen to keep 24-goal striker

Derby County boss Paul Warne is confident of keeping star striker David McGoldrick beyond this season.

The Rams manager has admitted contract talks with the 35-year-old have already begun – and he doesn’t anticipate any issues when it comes to striking a deal with the ex-Republic of Ireland international.

McGoldrick was one of many high-profile arrivals at Pride Park last summer following their relegation to League One.

After signing a one-year deal, the striker has netted 24 times for the club, who sit seventh in the table and outside the play-off positions on goal difference.

That’s ensured McGoldrick has enjoyed his most profitable season in front of goal during his 19-year career.

Now, Derby are keen to tie his future down ahead of any potential interest from elsewhere.

‘Our intention is to try to keep him,’ Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

‘And I don't foresee any issues with it, unless he is a lot cleverer than I'm giving him credit for.

