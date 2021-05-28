Transfer update over Portsmouth assets as Cardiff and Blackburn eye Ronan Curtis with Reading and Derby County linked

But the Blues are relaxed about the need to cash in on Ronan Curtis and their other bankable players this summer if their valuations aren’t met.

And The News understands a stagnant market could lead to the club looking to retain the men who could generate the most finance for Danny Cowley in the coming months.

Chief executive Mark Catlin told The News this week Pompey have yet to receive a formal offer for any of their players this summer.

That remains the case, though, the club are seeing outfits test the water via agents over the men who made the most impact this season.

That clearly includes Curtis, with the likes of Cardiff and Blackburn keen on the Republic of Ireland international who has made no secret of his desire to test himself in the Championship. Derby County and Reading have also been linked with the winger.

Reaching Pompey’s valuation of the 25-year-old could be a significant issue for those clubs in the coming weeks, however.

With English football battling the impact of the Covid pandemic, clubs are needing to cut their cloth to accommodate haemorrhaging millions in lost revenue.

Pompey find themselves in that position and are having to cut their playing budget, with a £700,000 monthly hole in their balance sheet.

With others having to take a similar approach, there’s been little in the way of fees spent on players in the Football League.

Movement, of course, is likely to accelerate as the return for pre-season training moves nearer on the horizon next month.

But, when it comes to Curtis, Pompey aren’t prepared to take a hit when it comes to selling the former Derry City man when he’s contracted until the summer of 2023.

That mindset follows for Marcus Harness, a player who has also generated a fair amount of interest in his time at Fratton Park.

John Marquis is also seen as a player with a decent market value, with the 28-year-old consistently scoring goals at this level.

