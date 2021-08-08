Triallist Ludwig Francillette proves there's life after Portsmouth as former Newcastle defender joins Crawley
Triallist Ludwig Francillette has proven there’s life after Pompey.
Fresh from a period training with the Blues in pre-season, the French centre-back has completed a move to League Two Crawley.
The 22-year-old signed a two-year deal with John Yems’ side in midweek and went straight into the Reds’ match-day squad for their trip to Hartlepool on Saturday.
He didn’t feature in the Victoria Park game, though. Instead, he remained on the bench as the visitors lost 1-0.
The former Newcastle player was one of a huge number of pre-season triallists utilised by Pompey boss Danny Cowley this summer.
He featured in the friendlies against Chelsea under-23s and Bournemouth under-21s.
However, only Jayden Reid, Kieron Freeman and Gassan Ahadme earned deals with the Blues, with Francillette informed he could look for another club.
The likes of Jake Hesketh and Ryan Leak have found teams willing to take them on after their short Fratton Park spells, joining Eastleigh and Burton respectively.
Now Francillette joins that category, despite the Blues having to call upon the services of academy youngster Izzy Kaba to make up their match-day squad at Fleetwood following a pre-match injury to Shaun Williams.