Triallist Ludwig Francillette proves there's life after Portsmouth as former Newcastle defender joins Crawley

Fresh from a period training with the Blues in pre-season, the French centre-back has completed a move to League Two Crawley.

The 22-year-old signed a two-year deal with John Yems’ side in midweek and went straight into the Reds’ match-day squad for their trip to Hartlepool on Saturday.

He didn’t feature in the Victoria Park game, though. Instead, he remained on the bench as the visitors lost 1-0.

The former Newcastle player was one of a huge number of pre-season triallists utilised by Pompey boss Danny Cowley this summer.

He featured in the friendlies against Chelsea under-23s and Bournemouth under-21s.

However, only Jayden Reid, Kieron Freeman and Gassan Ahadme earned deals with the Blues, with Francillette informed he could look for another club.

The likes of Jake Hesketh and Ryan Leak have found teams willing to take them on after their short Fratton Park spells, joining Eastleigh and Burton respectively.

Former Pompey triallist Ludwig Francillette has joined Crawley. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images