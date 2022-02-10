We spoke to Paul Levy from the OrientOutlookPodcast who shares his views on Kenny Jackett’s reign as the O’s boss, and believes there’s many similarities to what Pompey fans have been saying about the former Blues boss. Here’s what he had to say.

‘The main thing that has gone wrong this season is that we’ve suffered horrifically with injuries. We’ve lost two of our best players who bring flair and defensive solidity to the team, and can’t do anything about it.

‘This means we’ve not really had a particularly balanced side throughout the season, with injuries hampering us along with Covid.

‘There’s been a loss of form and a loss of confidence in the players, so there’s a real cauldron of unfortunateness and what he’s tried to do is stick to the rigidity of his 3-5-2 formation.

‘It’s been quite turgid, quite unpleasant to watch and most recently it’s like the players have given up. There’s a lack of desire and effort that's rife amongst some of the players at the moment.

‘Everybody was amazed that we signed Kenny at the start of the season, but the fans are starting to turn because he hasn’t changed and adapted to the players. That’s left them frustrated, and that’s why there’s been so many comments on social media.

‘He knows his system works but he hasn’t got the players. It looks slow, and we don’t get the ball forward quick enough. It’s just long hit and hope balls and it’s not fun to watch.

Kenny Jackett's Leyton Orient currently sit 16th in League Two and we spoke to Paul Levy who revealed why that was the case.

‘There’s a lot of boos at full time when we draw or lose and a lot of fans are losing patience. There’s a number who think Kenny isn’t the right person for the job and wants someone new.

‘I think the majority of fans would give Kenny time, but it’s a results-based business. We’re sat in 16th having not won in eight, so there is a reason why people want him gone.

‘There’s a lot of similarities to what Pompey fans have been saying,, and one of the frustrations I have is that he brings players on too late who are too young – because we haven’t got the depth in the squad.’

