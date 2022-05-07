In 2018, the Blues broadened their scouting network to sign star Ronan Curtis from Derry City.

It was a gamble that paid off with the winger establishing himself as a key asset in Danny Cowley’s side.

But it’s not just the Fratton Park outfit who have had success, Oxford United have found success from the divison, while Rotherham recently secured Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly in January.

As the League of Ireland season kicked-off in March, we’ve taken a look at the best performers to depict who could catch the eye of League One managers.

Here’s what we found.

1. Jamie Mcgonigle The striker is the division's top scorer, helping himself to eight goals in 14 games as well as having the highest expected goals in the league to date. Photo: Kevin Moore Photo Sales

2. Andrew Lyons Despite, being a wing-back, his attacking runs forward have led him to a shock joint third spot in the goalscoring charts - scoring give times from defence to date. Photo: Oisin Keniry Photo Sales

3. Brian Maher The stopper has conceded the least amount of goals when starting the most amount of games, helping his Derry side to the league's summit. Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

4. Will Patching Exciting 23-year-old Irishman is one of the hottest assets in the division at the moment - scoring on seven occasions, while collecting three assists from midfield. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales