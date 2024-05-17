Two Portsmouth stars nominated in PFA Player of the Year awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pair made crucial contributions in Pompey’s promotion to the Championship

Portsmouth duo Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop have both been nominated for the PFA League One Fans’ Player of the Year award. Pack, the Blues captain, and Bishop were key contributors to the Fratton Park side’s success this season with the skipper leading the way in the middle of the field while Bishop was the league’s second highest top scorer with 21 goals.

Pack, 33, and Bishop, 27, join Peterborough's Harrison Burrows, Barnsley's Devante Cole, Bristol Rovers' Chris Martin, Charlton's Alfie May, Derby's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Bolton's Josh Sheehan in being nominated for the award and fans can head to the PFA Website to vote for their Player of the Year.

Born and bred in Portsmouth, Pack was a first year scholar at the club in the 2007-08 season, playing regularly for the academy and occasionally the reserves. He departed Fratton Park in 2011, but came back eleven years later, and the end of the 2023/24 season marks Pack’s second full season with the Blues since returning in 2022.

The 33-year-old was appointed club captain after the departure of Clark Robertson and at the EFL Awards, Pack was named in the League One Team of the Season. The skipper was also selected as The News’ Portsmouth’s Player of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign.

Pack’s impressive performances this season have seen him score three goals, contribute nine assists, win five Man of the Match awards with Football Data experts Whoscored.com giving him an overall rating of 7.17 - the highest rating in the squad.