Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are trailing Bristol Rovers’ goalscoring midfielder Antony Evans as their Championship plans kick into gear.

The News understands the Blues are interested in the 25-year-old with an eye for the spectacular, as their preparations for a summer overhaul quicken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey know they need to add forward-thinking quality to their squad, as they step up to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

And Evans fits the bill after an outstanding campaign with their League One rivals, which saw his reputation for bringing goal threat to the table soar.

The former Everton trainee delivered 19 goal contributions in the shape of 10 goals and nine assists, despite his side finishing in the bottom half of the table.

One of those came in the shape of his spectacular free-kick against Pompey, in the 2-1 win for Rovers at the Memorial Ground in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans has developed a reputation for eye-catching finishes, as well as direct running and the ability to finish with either foot in his four years with the Gas.

That led to him being named Bristol Rovers player of the season this term as reward for his impressive form, as he made 52 appearances for Matt Taylor’s side.

Evans would command a fee with a year remaining on his existing deal, with Rovers aware they face losing the former Blackpool loanee for nothing this time next year.

The Scouser has shown his versatility, operating as both a 10 and in a deeper midfield term position over the past campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many of Pompey’s signings, Evans appears to tick the boxes in terms of being able to impact John Mousinho’s first team now while also potentially growing as an asset.

The Blues know they have to look to raise the bar in terms of the talent in Mousinho’s squad, as they take on the challenge of establishing themselves in the Championship next season.

All areas of the pitch look likely to be reinforced, though the Pompey boss has stated he’s broadly happy with his striking options at present.