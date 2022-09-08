‘Two shots on target - if that’s the best in League One…’: Peterborough owner’s forthright view after Portsmouth defeat

And the Posh chairman intimated he didn’t see much to fear against Danny Cowley’s men in the 2-1 reverse for his side.

Pompey extended their unbeaten start with a clash which was billed as a stern test of their credentials, against the side who were relegated from the Championship last term.

But with the Blues scoring from their only shots on target among 13 efforts on goal, MacAnthony felt his team were hard done by.

Speaking on his The Hard Truth: Inside the Football Industry podcast, he said: ‘The last time I was in Dubai I watched Portsmouth smash us 2-0 at their place, the season we got promoted. This wasn’t that kind of game.

‘Portsmouth are top of the table for a reason. They are managed by a good management team in the Cowley brothers and have put together a good team.

‘But let’s be honest, anyone watching the game, here’s the highlights: they had two shots on target and scored two goals.

‘We went 1-0 up and it should have been two or three nil. It was a nothing game. Second half nothing game.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: David Lowndes.

‘We had 60 per cent possession but possession means ****, but we’re at their place and they are supposed to be favourites with their big home crowd.

‘Here’s the thing, it’s frustrating losing to Derby and frustrating losing to Portsmouth. We’ve played these teams.

‘There’s never honour in defeat but there’s shame in defeat - and there was no shame in those defeats.

‘We were the better side against Derby for long periods and we were the better side against Portsmouth.

‘Portsmouth had two shots on target. That’s it. They had two shots on target and scored both.

We just need to clean up in both boxes

‘I’m not in a state of anger or panic.

‘Yes, I’m angry we’re losing to Portsmouth. I’m watching the game and ******* **** if that’s the best…

‘It’s not like when we played them two years ago and I came away really concerned when they battered us.

‘I thought we had a chance of promotion and they ******* wiped the floor with us. I’m not coming away feeling like that.’

MacAnthony explained he was on the receiving end of online flak from Pompey fans in the wake of his side’s loss.

He took that with a pinch of salt, but feels his side will show their quality moving forward.

‘That’s fine, everyone likes to do that on social media.