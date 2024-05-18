Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton and West Brom fans were involved in some ugly scenes following the conclusion of their sides’ Championship play-off semi-final second leg game at St Mary’s on Friday night.

Troubled flared inside the ground as Saints supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate a 3-1 win on the night which booked a date with Leeds United at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.

The majority of fans entered the field of play to congratulate Russell Martin’s players on an important victory and to savour the magnitude of the occasion. But things started to turn ugly as a number of spectactors decided to confront visiting Baggies supporters located in the Northam Stand. That promoted missiles to be thrown and scuffles to break out as tempers flared.

Police and stewards were needed to bring the situation under control. Before the game, home fans were asked to create a wall of noise for the semi-final encounter.

Speaking afterwards, Saints boss Martin said: ‘I haven’t seen it (the scenes following the pitch invasion) but I think it’s unnecessary and I’m pretty sure it will be a real, real minority.

‘Our fans were amazing tonight. For those who did do that, if it tarnishes the night we’ve had and the win we’ve had and getting to Wembley in any way then they’ve let themselves down.

‘But hopefully it was really very few people and hopefully the majority had a brilliant night, and they were great. Tonight was a beautiful moment for us. But we have the chance to have the biggest and best, an even better moment next week so we have to make sure that’s the case.’

Southampton’s win over two legs means they will play Leeds in the play-off final on Sunday, May 26. Their progress also delays the possibility of a south coast derby return next season, with Pompey back in the Championship for the first time in 12 years following their League One title success.

However, Blues fans know another team they’ll be facing next term after West Brom exited the promotion race via the play-offs. They joined Norwich - who were beaten by Leeds over two legs - in remaining in the second tier for another season.