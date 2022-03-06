‘Unbelievable strike rate’: Accrington boss stunned by Portsmouth as he holds hour-long dressing room grilling after thrashing

Coleman had no complaints about the outcome, as he team took a 4-0 hiding from Danny Cowley’s clinical 10 men.

Pompey scored all of the four shots they had on target, while the visitors couldn’t force the ball past Gavin Bazunu from 25 efforts and dominance of possession.

Coleman kept his players locked in their dressing room for more than an hour, as he made his feelings clear after the game.

He then gave an insight into what he said as he saw major issues with the manner in which events played out.

Coleman told Accrington’s official Twitter account: ‘I’ve had a good chat with them in there.

‘Portsmouth didn’t have to be very good to beat us, because we were so wasteful and the architects of our own downfall.

‘They were good, though, so when it gets to that stage you’re in trouble.

Accrington boss John Coleman

‘Portsmouth were far more clinical and took their chances.

‘They had four shots on target and scored four goals. We have got this thing at the moment where we more of less beat ourselves.

‘Portsmouth were better than us so well done to them, but we have got to be better in every department.

‘In those three games we have had 68 shots, so we must be doing something wrong.

‘We had 25 shots and 11 on target. Portsmouth had 11, four on target and won by four goals.

‘That’s an unbelievably good strike rate from them and an unbelievably poor one from us.

‘We can’t say we didn’t have chances, because we did, we were just wasteful - and we played into their hands a bit at times.’

It wasn’t a day for Accrington’s local lads to enjoy, as ex-Cowplain School pupil Matt Butcher started on his PO4 return and former Priory School student Tommy Leigh was introduced off the bench.

Coleman added: ‘It was a big day for Tommy, coming on against the side who released him at 16.

‘There’s always hope and you don’t always get what you want - but you can try to play as high as you can.’

