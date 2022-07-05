The Pompey boss has been linked with a move for the man he worked with at Lincoln, with his name one of the latest to surface this summer.

The News understands a deal for the free agent is not an avenue Cowley is looking to pursue at present, however.

Reports suggested Pompey are one of a number of clubs keen on the 27-year-old, as he becomes a free agent.

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton and Crawley are also said to be keen on Payne.

Meanwhile, Swindon are also said to have made the former Bradford and Huddersfield man an ‘incredible’ offer to remain at the County Ground.

But Fratton Park looks extremely unlikely to be the destination for Payne, who was also linked with a move to PO4 last year.

Pompey have already pushed the boat out to bring Marlon Pack back to his hometown club last month.

Jack Payne

That leaves Cowley well stocked in the middle of the park, with a host of experienced and emerging talent at his disposal in that area.

Pompey already have Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe contracted next term, in addition to Pack.

Additionally, Harry Jewitt-White signed first-year professional terms, while Jay Mingi has already caught the eye in pre-season as Cowley took up an option to extend his contract for another 12 months.

Pompey’s lack of attacking options is of much greater concern for the Blues boss at present, as he continues through pre-season without an experieced attacking option.