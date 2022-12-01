UPDATE: News over Blackpool winger staying at Portsmouth beyond January transfer window

The News understands the Blues are upbeat about the fortunes of the winger staying put at Fratton Park beyond the transfer window.

And that sentiment is being echoed up in Lancashire, where the signs are currently also looking positive over the 24-year-old seeing the season out at PO4.

The former Crewe man has a single goal and three assists to his name from 20 appearances, but responded well to a recent lull with a man-of-the-match display against Derby in Pompey’s last League One outing.

Pool boss Michael Appleton indicated last month he could possibly recall Dale in the January window, with his side going into the busy Christmas period and also in FA Cup action in the new year.

Appleton’s side have also been hit by a number of injuries, as they struggle in the second tier this term.

With that in mind, Dale was refused permission to play for Pompey in the first two rounds of the FA Cup against Hereford and MK Dons. That was to stop him becoming cup-tied in the event of a return to Bloomfield Road.

It’s understood, however, Appleton is broadly happy with the winger staying where he is - if he has the numbers in his existing squad.

Despite being crippled with injuries for much of the season, the former Pompey boss can currently call on the likes of Theo Corbeanu, Ian Poveda and CJ Hamilton in Dale’s position. There’s also striker Jerry Yates who has also been used out wide effectively, along with Shayne Lavery.

A potential change to the dynamic, however, would be if the Blackpool board decide to call time on Appleton’s stewardship with his side currently in the Championship drop zone. They have also this week appointed a new sporting director in Chris Badlan.

The signs are, however, Blackpool are showing faith with the 46-year-old, with the squad traveling to Murcia in Spain for a training camp in the World Cup break.

The Tangerines used the same Pinatar Arena facilities Pompey operated at in pre-season, and played out a 1-1 draw with Watford as part of the six-day stay.

A January departure for Dale would leave Reeco Hackett as first choice player on the right, in the 4-4-2 formation Cowley has utilised for the vast majority of the campaign.

Pompey can also currently call on Ronan Curtis and Josh Koroma, with the pair utlised predominantly down the left flank. Michael Jacobs is also set to return to the fray after six weeks out with a hamstring issue.