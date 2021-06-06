According to the South London Press, the Blues are battling League One rivals Charlton for the striker's signature.

Stockley's endured a difficult time at Preston North End after arriving from Exeter for £750,000 two-and-a-half years ago.

He's played 71 times for the Championship club, scoring nine goals and is behind the likes of Tom Barkhuizen, Ched Evans and Sean Maguire in the pecking order.

Jayden Stockley. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The ex-Bournemouth striker was loaned to Charlton for the second half of the 2020-21 season where he recaptured his best form.

Stockley bagged eight times in 20 games as the Addicks just missed out on the play-offs.

Unsurprisingly, Nigel Adkins wants the former Aberdeen man back at The Valley for a renewed promotion push – but Danny Cowley's hoping to scupper that move.

The Pompey head coach wants to bolster his striking options this summer and is keen to recruit a target man who can play alongside John Marquis.

This afternoon, the Lancashire Evening Post reports that the Blues have been given permission to speak to the 27-year-old – and are currently leading the race.

A switch to Fratton Park – where Stockley scored twice in 12 games during a loan spell in 2015-16 – would see the marksman move closer to his native Poole.

However, Ipswich and Rotherham are also supposedly keen on his signature.