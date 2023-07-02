Update: Portsmouth boss outlines what’s required for crucial attacking role as player hunt continues

The Blues boss is looking for his final recruits after bringing in eight players this summer amid a busy period of recruitment.

The majority of positions which require attention are in forward areas, with those additions viewed as premium players.

That means they are likely to require a fair amount of investment - either in transfer fees or wages.

Gavin Whyte last night sealed a three-year deal as he arrives from Cardiff, with the 27-year-old and Anthony Scully arguably the highest profile additions to date.

Aussie striker Kusini Yengi is being eyed as back-up to Colby Bishop, with Christian Saydee already in the building in that department.

That leaves a forward-thinking midfielder on Mousinho’s attacking wishlist, along with a central defender.

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-5754)

Championship Preston are also weighing up the 23-year-old with other second and third tier sides.

The Pompey boss clarified that the club are still very keen to bring in a player in that area of the pitch.

He said: ‘It’s certainly one of the areas we’re still looking to strengthen, we didn’t make any bones about that.

‘With the interest we had in Reeco (Hackett), we knew we were probably going to be left with just Colby and Paddy as the attacking options going into the back of end of last year.

‘That proved to be right, because it wasn’t a secret that Reeco wanted to move on. That was fine and we didn’t want to stand in his way, but that left us short.

‘So we have been focussing on that area to a certain extent bringing in Anthony (Scully) and Christian (Saydee).

‘Then also with that other area in attacking midfield we do have options in terms of Joe (Morrell) who can play a bit more advanced and Tom (Lowery) can certainly do it.

‘They are probably similar-ish types of player, so it was just bringing in a different type of profile - and that’s where Terry (Devlin) fits in really well.

‘I would say it’s one of the positions where we’re looking for a bit of versatility with an eight/10.