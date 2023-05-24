UPDATE: Portsmouth boss reveals current state of play over deals as transfer hunt continues

But the Blues boss explained the club are not yet at a point where they are confident any deals are in the bag this summer.

The hunt for additions is continuing with Pompey looking to bring in up to 10 new faces ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The likes of loanees Di’Shon Bernard and Matt Macey are of interest along with midfielder Tommy Leigh and winger Gavin Whyte, with the focus currently more on out-of-contract players as clubs announce their retained lists.

With most players away on holiday and the transfer window not officially opening until June 10, the groundwork is being put in to ensure Pompey are ready to move things forward when they can.

Mousinho said: ‘I don’t think there’s any we’re confident we have in the bag yet. We’ll be confident when contracts are signed and we’re not really at that stage yet with tee players we’re talking to.

‘One of things about the players we’re talking to who are priorities and top targets, is they are priorities and top targets for Portsmouth and many other clubs.

‘Players know that and want to take their time. Most of them have just had conversations with clubs days ago, so they want to see how the dust settles and quite a few of them are away.

From left: Di'Shon Bernard. Tommy Leigh, Gavin Whyte and Matt Macey.

‘Then they want to go away at the back end of the season, so getting hold of them sometimes can be difficult.

‘We do want face-to-face conversations if possible, if not we’d like to speak to them over Zoom or the phone at the very least. We’re having those conversations and know who our targets are in our heads.