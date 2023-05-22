The Blues boss has confirmed he is looking at intensifying his efforts to bring the winger to Fratton Park, as he leaves Cardiff City.

The winger is being released by the Championship side this summer and is free to talk to interested parties over finding his next home.

The Blues head coach knows the 27-year-old from his time at the Kassam Stadium, where they were team-mates. Mousinho will hope that connection holds Pompey in good stead, as and when they look to advance their position with the former Crusaders man.

The head coach explained he will look to gain clarity over Whyte’s thoughts regarding the level he wants to operate at next season.

If the former Hull City loanee is receptive to the notion of playing at Fratton Park next term, Mousinho explained Pompey will then look to potentially accelerate a move for the free agent.

Mousinho said: ‘Gavin is out of contact and it’s one we’ve spoken about that we said would be of interest to us. Again, once players come back from their various holidays it’s a conversation we may have.

Gavin Whyte

‘We’re not entirely sure what Gavin’s intentions are and where he sees himself, but if that is something that becomes apparent that we might be able to do then I think we would certainly look at it with a bit of seriousness.’

Pompey have already been linked with a number of players ahead of Mousinho’s first full season at Fratton Park.

Accrington midfielder Tommy Leigh is someone under consideration, with Accrington looking for £200,000 for one of their prized assets following their relegation to League Two.

Mousinho is a fan of striker Sam Smith, who is a free agent this summer as he leaves Cambridge United.