The Pompey boss believes his close-quarters knowledge of the Northern Ireland winger will be an asset, when it comes to a call over trying to bring him to Fratton Park.

Mousinho is keen on the 27-year-old international, who this week announced he is leaving Championship side Cardiff.

The pair are well acquainted from their time spent together at Oxford, with Whyte joining from Crusaders in 2018 - and returning to the Kassam Stadium on loan two-and-a-half years ago.

The head coach feels that knowledge makes the process of making a move for the former Hull City man an easier verdict to reach.

Mousinho said: ‘I know him and I’ve played with him for a couple of seasons. I knew him when he first came over as a young lad from Northern Ireland and then he came back on loan last season.

‘I do know him really well, so maybe it’s more of a straightforward one. With the other players there’s a lot more work which goes into them.

‘That’s not to say there’s not a lot of work going into Gav, but it’s quite an easy one in terms of saying “I don’t think it’s an option, or it is an option”.

Gavin Whyte

‘When I have played with players that recently it means I know everything about his character, it’s maybe more straightforward to see if it’s of interest or not.’

Whyte’s move to Oxford when Mousinho was present is a clear example of why the Pompey boss is keeping tabs on the Irish market this summer.

He felt the Belfast-born talent brought a drive he would feels could be replicated in taking current young talent from across the Irish Sea.

Mousinho added: ‘Without stereotyping the Irish market too much, when Gav came over he was young, hungry and ready to step into full-time professional football.

‘He did that brilliantly, then we had Mark Sykes the year after who took slightly longer than Gav to get going - but then went to Bristol City.

‘We then had Oisin Smyth who’s played a couple of games this year and is just coming into his own. One which didn’t go as well was Joel Cooper, which shows it doesn’t always work out. It ended up not working out for him over here. Then from the Republic we had Luke McNally, who went on to sign for Burnley and on loan to Coventry last season.

‘So, yes, I’ve got quite a good reference point in terms of those players coming over from the Republic and Northern Ireland.