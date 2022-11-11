The Pompey boss believes the innovation, which could be introduced as early as next month, can help combat time-wasting.

The approach was instilled at the start of the season in the Premier League, and sees up to 10 balls located around the pitch.

Cowley has made it clear Pompey are supportive of seeing the change implemented.

He said: ‘I would like it. I would just like the ball to be in play more.

‘It’s not been easy because we had Covid and then all the building work, so we weren’t actually allowed to have ball boys or girls because of safety.

‘Once you have them, you can train them and get them to work how you want them to work. The builders weren’t quite as enthusiastic as some of the children!

‘But we like to play a high-energy, high-octane game so we want the ball on the pitch.

‘The thought of having balls all around the pitch and being able to get them on quickly will be music to my ears.’

Pompey have felt their fair share of frustration over sides trying to slow down play to frustrate Cowley’s side at Fratton Park, even in recent weeks.

The head coach sees the multiball system as a weapon in his side’s arsenal to build fluency in games.

Cowley added: ‘I will help us at home when teams are trying to slow the game down.

‘We’ve seen that a lot in recent times.

‘I always try to explain to the officials or anyone who wants to listen to me, it’s more about rhythm.

‘You want to get rhythm in games and teams try to disrupt you.

‘The time gets added on at the end, but if you don’t have rhythm it’s hard to get to the top level of your performance.

‘I think it will help to have more balls and why wouldn’t you want to be entertained?

‘We have an amazing support at Fratton Park and they want to see the ball on the pitch. It will speed the game up and the game is much more enjoyable when it’s played like that.’