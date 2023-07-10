Update: Wait to move for Manchester United defender goes on as Portsmouth weigh up next step over former Hull City man

And that leaves sporting director Rich Hughes and the club’s recruitment team continuing to weigh up alternatives to their prime central defensive target this summer.

Bernard started last night as the Reggae Boyz grabbed a 1-0 success over Guatemala in Cincinnati.

The 22-year-old had a first-half shot saved and picked up a booking in the victory, with former Pompey loanee Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in opposition.

The success confirms Bernard’s ongoing participation in the competition, with Mexico up next in the semi-finals in the early hours of Thursday morning.

That match will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, with a place in Monday’s final up for grabs against either USA or Panama.

Bernard’s involvement in the competition is slowing the process of Pompey making a move for the former Hull loanee.

Pompey target and Jamaica international celebrates his goal against Saint Kitts and Nevis at the Gold Cup in USA. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

There has been contact with the Londoner, but Hughes has confirmed all discussions over a move are on ice while he’s away with his country.

Pompey’s own build-up for the season has been continuing with the League One curtain-raiser against Bristol Rovers three weeks away on Saturday.

That leaves a relatively short window to bring in Bernard, who hasn’t had any sort of period of recuperation this summer, if a move is to be seen to fruition.

Hughes has made it clear that, while respecting the January arrival’s situation, Pompey are looking at contingency plans over a defensive addition,

Bernard, who was on the scoresheet with a fine finish against St Kitts and Nevis last week has enjoyed a fine Gold Cup tournament.

That is likely to raise his profile and present other opportunities, while the former Chelsea youngster is certain to want to operate at the highest possible level if his next move is in England.

Pompey have already brought in nine players to date in a hectic summer of transfer activity to date.

