Blues boss John Mousinho admitted a bid for the Manchester United defender can’t develop until the Premier League giant's plans for him become clearer.

Bernard is a wanted man at Fratton Park, after spending the second half of the season on loan at PO4.

The 22-year-old increasingly came to the fore, with Mousinho making it clear he’d like to bring him in on a permanent basis.

Bernard is due to become a free agent this summer, with the Londoner’s view he would be moving on from Old Trafford.

United still have an option to extend the former Hull City loanee’s agreement for another 12 months, however, which changes the dynamic of a deal.

Pompey are waiting to hear if Bernard will potentially be a free agent or contracted, with the latter meaning a fee will be required or another loan move agreed.

Mousinho said: ‘We’re not sure (what’s happening with Bernard). Manchester United have an option, so we’re waiting to see what Manchester United are going to do.

Di'Shon Bernard.

‘That’s why there’s a bit of a delay on deciding what we do with Di’Shon.

‘I think if Manchester United take an option we will see what their intentions for him are next season. If they don’t take up the option and he’s on a free, then it becomes an entirely different conversation.’

Under EFL rules, members are required to submit their retained lists by the third Saturday in May, with the exception of those still in play-off action.

That arrives this Saturday, but with the Premier League season still up and running their equivalents will be formalised at a later date. That means clarity over Luton keeper Matt Macey’s future is being impacted, as well as with Bernard.

Mousinho said: ‘We’re genuinely not quite sure what will happen at the moment.

‘Their retained/released lists are slightly different to ours because their season lasts a lot longer than ours, so Di’Shon has gone back to Manchester United and has been training.