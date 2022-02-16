On Tuesday, it was announced that Gagliardi would leave PO4 at the end of the month to join an ambitious group, which acquires football clubs across Europe.

The former scout was identified as someone who can help expand the unnamed group’s portfolio globally.

He arrived on the south coast in 2018 and was a part of Kenny Jackett’s recruitment team, before becoming head of football operations on a temporary basis in March 2021.

Despite taking over operations on a permanent basis last October, Gagliardi is now set to leave after four months in the role.

Throughtout his four-year stay at Fratton Park he never earned too many new admirers with some sketchy recruitment in that time, after working under troubled owner Francesco Becchetti at Leyton Orient.

And it seems most Blues supporters still feel the same about the ex-Orient man, as he prepares to exit at the end of the month.

Here’s what Pompey fans on social media have had to say:

@18_98_PFC: That's the hat trick isn't it? Failed at Orient, Bolton and now Pompey.

@ethelmurmanknee: He has done well to get that gig.

I mean a CV of Bolton, Orient and Pompey none of whom have done anything but go backwards on pitch during his tenure.

@GavH_: Only heard bad things about him! Don’t think he’ll be missed.

Hopefully Cullen brings in somebody that can find a couple of gems for us

@The_P0rts_Mouth: Looking forward to a fresh start in this department.

Club is developing an identity and this is one step closer to it.

@Steven04649458: Hmmm not great news - sounded like a hard working chap that’ll now need replacing.

@HazzaTWood96: Hopefully an improvement of our recruitment team ahead of a key summer window for Cowley.@surreypomp: Best all round to cut from the past

@LeeCrowhurst: One of the worst appointments ever! Utterly useless!

@Matt25Smithers: Now the rest of Jackett’s recruitment team.

@Pompeytwiter: Good. Phil Boardman next please.

Warren Jones: He has been at Pompey for years, I think this summer he was made (temp) head of football operations.

No doubt there is a fallout from the January window and the failed central midfielders we were after.