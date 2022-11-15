Verdict: The real reason behind Huddersfield loanee Josh Koroma's recent Portsmouth appearances

According to our Blues reporter, Jordan Cross, the on-loan Huddersfield winger’s confidence is in pieces at present.

And he’s recommending that it’s resuscitated fast, otherwise his temporary stay at Fratton Park could be one to forget.

The 24-year-old’s PO4 arrival before the summer transfer deadline was considered something of a coup – an opinion that generated much support when the wide man set up Dane Scarlett for Pompey’s winner against Peterborough on his debut.

That came just five minutes after his introduction as a second-half substitute and it was quickly followed by a goal in the 2-2 draw with Plymouth on his full league debut for Danny Cowley’s side.

Two goals in the Papa John’s Trophy thumping of Aston Villa’s under-21s were next up, before Koroma scored the Blues’ only goal in the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood.

Yet, since then, the Huddersfield loanee has drawn a blank when it comes to goals scored and created.

Indeed, an impressive record that once read: four goals and one assist from six games, now reads: four goals and one assist from 13 appearances.

Winger Josh Koroma is currently on loan at Pompey from Championship Huddersfield

It’s a dip in form that has coincided with Pompey’s recent failure to keep pace with league leaders Plymouth.

But while some have criticised Koroma for his contribution during a tough period in the Blues’ season and his inability to impact games, Cross believes energy would be better used getting the winger’s confidence back to where it needs to be.

Speaking on the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cross said: ‘You’ve got to look at the wingers (as contributors to Pompey’s current form).

‘They're a substantial source of the problem at the minute because they're not performing as they did when they came in.

'They’ve dropped off and when you talk about the final execution, because the chances were created (earlier in the season), you have to look at Owen Dale and Josh Koroma being central to that.

'Particularly Koroma. I think he's having problems with his confidence.

'I don't think it's him just swanning along in League One. I think his confidence, from what you hear from certain places, might be ebbing away at the minute and they've got to get him going again because we need the Josh Koroma that came in and started his Pompey career so impressively.’