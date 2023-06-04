Verdict: There's no quick fix to Portsmouth and Ronan Curtis contracts negotiations

That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who claims talks continue between both parties as a resolution is sought.

Curtis’ Blues contract expires at the end of this month, which allows him to walk away from his five-year stint at Fratton Park for nothing.

Both the club and the player are reluctant for that to happen, though. Mousinho is keen to work with the Republic of Ireland international, who has scored 57 goals in 226 appearances for the Blues, while the 27-year-old is settled on the south coast.

However, the ACL injury the former Derry City winger picked up against Bolton at the end of February has complicated matters. That’s likely to keep him out of action until December, meaning Curtis will remain unavailable for the first six months of any new deal.

According to Allen, that represents a huge stumbling block, with the Blues unlikely to sanction a contract offer on terms that equal or better those which the player is currently on.

As a result, the deadlock will continue until a solution is found – or one party decides to walk away from the negotiations.

When asked if there had been any developments, Allen told the latest edition of Pompey Talk: ‘Obviously, we know that Pompey have met his representatives. They’re in talks over a new contract.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis

‘Rich Hughes said a few weeks ago to The News that it will take a while. He’s expecting it to take a while because they need to negotiate.

‘It’s a really complicated situation because he (Curtis) can’t be used for the first six months because of his injury.

‘So, for example, they offer him a new one-year-deal, he can’t play for the first six months. So, financially, there’s going to be consequences.

‘Surely, they can’t give him the same wages he’s been on this season.

‘There’s a lot of negotiating, toing and froing going on. Both parties have said they want Ronan Curtis to remain at Portsmouth Football Club but the reality is it will come down to money and the length of contract.’