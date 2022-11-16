Verdict: What would need to happen for Newcastle's Matt Ritchie to make emotional Portsmouth return

But according to The News’ Jordan Cross, ‘a lot would have to happen’ for it to fall into place.

Last week it was reported the 33-year-old would be allowed to leave Newcastle for a cut-price fee in January.

Football Insider revealed Toon boss Eddie Howie had given the Blues academy product the green light to move away from St James’ Park after finding it hard to get regular football at the Champions League-chasers.

Pompey fans have since been reminded that Ritchie, who is currently out with a calf injury, has ‘unfinished business’ at Fratton Park, following an interview he gave to Cross and The News back in 2020.

There’s no doubt many would love to see the left-footer add to the 10 appearances he made for the Blues before his move to Swindon for an undisclosed fee in 2011.

But before anyone jumps to conclusions about an emotional south-coast return for the Gosport-born ace in the new year, Cross revealed a few simple truths.

Speaking about Ritchie on the latest edition of Pompey Talk, he said: 'I know Matt would love to come back to Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey player Matt Ritchie has reportedly been told he can leave Newcastle after six-and-a-half years at St James' Park

‘And when I spoke to him last about it, I think he wanted to come back and be a force – he was talking about that.

‘But for that to happen, I think the stars have to align really.

‘And I think for that to take place, Pompey need to be in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I'd never say never because he's genuine and heartfelt in his desire to want to play for Pompey again.

'I'd never say never on that one and we'll have to see what happens in January, but a lot would have to happen for that to work, especially with Pompey's budget taken up.

‘I dare say players would have to leave and Matt would have to take a significant downturn in wages.

‘But finances would never be Matt's motivation, I'm sure!’