With Danny Cowley at the helm for exactly a year, he’ll now have to decide who stays, or who goes for free at the end of the season.
Here’s the latest on each’s future – and who Blues writer Sam Cox believes should be handed new contracts.
1. Sean Raggett - Yes
There is a desire from both Danny Cowley and Sean Raggett to extend his stay on the south coast. However, with a promotion clause in his contract the deal could prove tricky, as a result, there's serious doubt to whether the defender will be wearing royal blue next season.
Photo: The News
2. Shaun Williams - No
With no extension clause in Williams contract, the Blues would have to enter fresh negotiations with the midfielder. At 35-year-old, Pompey shouldn't offer him a new deal and pursue targets that fit their '23 and under' remit. Hopefully he'll represent the club again before that time comes, after fracturing his spine in February.
Photo: The News
3. Louis Thompson - Yes
Midway through the season, it looked as though Thompson wasn't a reliable option for Pompey due to his injury record. But since the turn of the year, he's been a standout performer which has certainly earned a new deal. The Blues do have the option in his current contract to extend by a year. which they look likely to do.
Photo: The News
4. Marcus Harness - Yes
With the option to extend Harness' contract by a year, Pompey are relaxed over his future. They should certainly trigger the clause, but it doesn't man they shouldn't cash in, in the summer. One to keep an eye on in preseason.
Photo: The News