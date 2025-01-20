Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey could call upon Conor Shaughnessy for the first time in months this weekend.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old hasn't played since the goalless draw against Luton Town in mid-August because of a persistent calf issue. He was due to play against Sheffield United at the end of September, but suffered a setback in the pre-match warm-up and had to be withdrawn from the squad.

Shaughnessy, who clinched the League One title for the Blues against Barnsley last April, has been working hard to overcome the two separate calf issues he’s been dealt this term. He’s twice broken down during an attempted return to action, but now the finish line is in sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, the centre-back returned to full training. Wednesday's Fratton Park fixture game against Stoke City is considered too soon for a welcome comeback after five months out, but if he can prove his fitness then Shaughnessy could at least find himself involved in the match-day squad against West Brom on Saturday.

Failing that, the Irishman might be given a chance against Burnley, although there is the re-arranged game against the Millwall the following Tuesday night that could also have the defender come under consideration.

Conor Shaughnessy is on the comeback trail. He could make his first appearance in five months at the weekend. | Pro Sport Images

John Mousinho’s Conor Shaughnessy update

‘Conor is very, very close,’ said Mousinho in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Stoke game.

‘We’re looking at the best case scenario being West Brom for Conor to return and be available in the squad. If not West Brom, we’re looking at the Burnley game or the Millwall game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s such a quick turnaround that if he is not available for West Brom then we probably won’t risk it until Burnley.

‘We’re really making sure that we are cautious with him. We don’t want any setbacks. He’s trained fully now for just over a week and he is looking good.’

Regan Poole has been sidelined for over a month. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s centre-back troubles

During Shaughnessy’s period of absence, Pompey have had various different combinations at centre-back. Club captain Marlon Pack, who is naturally a defensive midfielder, has had to drop back to cover the position in recent months - especially with Regan Poole adding to the Blues’ injury worries.

Rob Atkinson arrived at the start of the month on a loan until the end of the season from Bristol City. Atkinson hasn't played too much football since suffering an ACL injury in February 2023, with his Fratton Park workload currently being monitored. The 26-year-old is yet to complete a match and the potential return of Shaughnessy can provide some healthy competition, as well as necessary cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, Poole was sidelined with a hamstring injury. It was meant to rule him out only for a couple of games but he has since suffered a calf-related problem which has delayed his return. He’s due back training this week, however.

Ryley Towler was afforded an opportunity in defence in the continued absence of Shaughnessy, Poole and Ibane Bowat, who is out for the season. He earned five consecutive starts in the league, but since the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers, he's only been afforded a chance off the bench.

As for Tom McIntyre, he's made 12 league appearances this term, but in recent weeks has fallen out of favour. The 26-year-old played the entire game against Wycombe in the FA Cup, but the last time he featuted in the league was the 4-0 defeat to Derby County. McIntyre has been an unused substitute for the last seven matches, with Towler preferred ahead of him when Mousinho has needed a defensive option to call upon off the bench.

Shaughnessy’s impending return corresponds with Pompey stepping up their interest in Sydney FC centre-half Hayden Matthews. The 20-year-old has been linked with a £1.27m move to England, with The News understanding that a deal for the Australia international is close.