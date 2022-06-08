The Blues revealed the 30-year-old had agreed fresh terms at Fratton Park, in a deal which would see him remain at PO4 until 2023.

The former Wigan ace attracted plenty of interest this summer, with League Two side’s Northampton and Mansfield closely following his situation on the south coast.

Yet, when the winger was available, he played an influential part in Danny Cowley’s squad last term - scoring seven goals in 32 outings.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacobs now joins Sean Raggett, Reeco Hackett, Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid in penning fresh terms this summer, while the Blues remain in negotiations with Aiden O'Brien.

Following Tuesday evening’s announcement, the Fratton faithful have taken to social media to voice their opinions.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@Lawro77: Keep him fit hopefully and reap the rewards. Now for some class to be added around him.

The Fratton faithful have had their say on Michael Jacobs' new Pompey deal.

@PompeyKirbs: Quality! Wasn’t his fault Danny didn’t wanna risk him; reckon we’ll see lots more of him this season!

@PFC1977: No brainer this from Pompey. Very pleased to have him on board next season, we would’ve been stupid not to.

@brendonvbone: Now this is great news. Manage his playing time right and I think he could be the pivotal figure.

@pfcmccloud: Get O’Brien penned down and then it’s a very, very similar squad to last season to build off which we haven’t had in a while, Bazunu and Hirst the only two main players gone.

@IanDarke: Good work by Pompey to hold on to Michael Jacobs. Vital to have that sort of invention and craft in the squad. Next season has to be a big one.

@ashleybarfoot24: Very unexpected, very happy about it. Clearly a very good player in League One.

@Jake_PFC: Thought he was off not going to lie but glad he’s not, really hope he stays fit this season. Now get Aiden O’Brien sorted and we’re laughing.

@MikeTattooed: Great news, the lad has that touch of class for sure.

@The_P0rts_Mouth: Takes a lot for a gaffer to admit he didn’t fully utilise a player and get him signed up.