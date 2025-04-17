Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey Talk is back with the Blues' bid for Championship survival still finely poised with four games left to play.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this week's episode, News duo Jordan Cross and Mark McMahon discuss the all-important game away to Norwich City on Good Friday - plus how many points it will take for the Blues to stay in the division.

Also on the agenda is Rob Atkinson and his Pompey importance following his eventful comeback against Derby last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click here to watch the latest episode, which is also available to watch on Freeview channel 262.

For your next Pompey read: Kaide Gordon: the 'exciting' Liverpool youngster who struggled at Norwich and is now down pecking order at Portsmouth