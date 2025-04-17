Video - watch 'Pompey Talk: High stakes as Championship nears conclusion'
Pompey Talk is back with the Blues' bid for Championship survival still finely poised with four games left to play.
In this week's episode, News duo Jordan Cross and Mark McMahon discuss the all-important game away to Norwich City on Good Friday - plus how many points it will take for the Blues to stay in the division.
Also on the agenda is Rob Atkinson and his Pompey importance following his eventful comeback against Derby last weekend.
