Video - watch 'Pompey Talk: High stakes as Championship nears conclusion'

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pompey Talk is back with the Blues' bid for Championship survival still finely poised with four games left to play.

In this week's episode, News duo Jordan Cross and Mark McMahon discuss the all-important game away to Norwich City on Good Friday - plus how many points it will take for the Blues to stay in the division.

Also on the agenda is Rob Atkinson and his Pompey importance following his eventful comeback against Derby last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Click here to watch the latest episode, which is also available to watch on Freeview channel 262.

For your next Pompey read: Kaide Gordon: the 'exciting' Liverpool youngster who struggled at Norwich and is now down pecking order at Portsmouth

Related topics:ChampionshipPompeyNorwich City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice