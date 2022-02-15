This, as regular readers of this column (both of them) will know, follows votes to find who is your fave PFC keeper, defender and midfielder.

Those crowns went to David James, Linvoy Primus and Paul Merson, but it’s now time to move on to poll number four of five.

I wasn’t – when I started these unscientific, unofficial votes back in the autumn – going to do a separate tournament for wingers. But there have been so many players put forward for each vote so far, I felt perhaps they deserved their own 15 minutes of fame.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jed Wallace was an influential wide man at Pompey from 2013 to 2015 / Picture: Joe Pepler

And when I ended up with too many midfielders to sort out for the last tournament, I decided to put those with a tendency to drift to the touchline in with the real wide boys.

The first job is to compile the full line-up that will be involved and I have 10 names left over from the midfield vote to kick things off – they are Darren Anderton, Patrik Berger, Jimmy Carter, Andres D'Alessandro, Mick Fillery, Liam Lawrence, Daryl Powell, Preki, Steve Stone and Jed Wallace.

I’ve since been told Fillery rarely left the centre circle. No matter... he’s in anyway (and is unlikely to win).

What about some out-and-out wingers to add to the mix? From my supporting times I give you Alan Rogers, Dave Thomas, Vince Hilaire, Kevin O’Callaghan, Mark Chamberlain, Steve Wigley, Paul Hall and Jamal Lowe.

Vince Hilaire was a crowd favourite at Fratton in the 1980s

From older days we must include Peter Harris, Nicky Jennings and Peter Marinello.

As for the rest of the line-up, that’s up to you. Email me at [email protected] or tweet @stevebone1 with your suggestions. I’m aiming to reveal the draw for the first round proper on the weekend of February 26. Go...

Read Bone Idle Gossip in the Sports Mail every weekend and Steve Bone's View from the North Stand in the Pompey programme