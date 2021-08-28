Joe Morrell puts his hands on his head. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Wales international Morrell felt the visitors did not necessarily deserve to lose, yet were punished by the Latics late on.

The midfielder, 24, reckons the Blues will put on poorer displays and come away with all three points this season.

But Morrell admitted Pompey must now take a valuable learning lesson from the defeat at Wigan.

He said: ‘It was obviously very frustrating, I'm sure the manager would say the same thing, we lost to a team who had four shots on goal - two on target - and we've lost the game.

‘I think we have to find the balance now between being critical of ourselves and getting better and not being too down because we know it's a tough season in a tough league.

‘I think they're obviously always the toughest ones to take. I think in hindsight we can probably take some positives from today but the result is the most important.

‘We'll play games this year where we won't be the better team, we won't have the levels of control we had today with and without the ball and we'll win games, that's just football.