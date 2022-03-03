With the former Pompey favourite now in the final four months of his Millwall contract, the attacking midfielder has been linked with a move away from The Den.

In January, moves to Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Turkish giants Besiktas were mooted.

Meanwhile, Premier League trio Burnley, Watford and Leeds were also credited with interest in the 27-year-old and will no doubt be keeping a close eye on developments as attention shifts towards the summer transfer window.

Such speculation prompted some to question Wallace’s loyalty to Millwall – especially after he missed five games in January amid the ongoing transfer talk.

That led to the 2014-15 News Pompey Player of the Year taking to Twitter to rubbish those suggestions and explain how a quad injury was denying him adding to his 200+ Lions appearances.

Wallace has since started Millwall’s past four games as he returns to full fitness and commits his all to the south London outfit.

And now in another sign of appreciation to those who have assisted him on his footballing journey, the in-demand midfielder demonstrated how much Pompey still means to him.

Former Pompey favourite Jed Wallace with The News Pompey Player of the Year trophy at the end of the 2014-15 season

Meeting up with former Den team-mate Shaun Williams, he returned to Fratton Park for Tuesday night’s win against Oxford.

But he didn’t keep his visit secret, instead popping up to say hello to News readers via our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

Indeed, as Jordan Cross talked us through the changes made to the Blues line-up ahead of the game live on the social media channel, the popular Wallace came across to say hello and pass on a message to the Fratton faithful.

He said: ‘Play up Pompey. Here we go, always a pleasure’, before walking off to take his seat in the directors’ box.

Jed Wallace has made nearly 250 appearances for Millwall Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

It was yet another sign of his tremendous respect for a club that took him from non-league Lewes back in 2011 as a 17-year-old.

He went on to score 30 goals in 111 games for the Blues, before a big-money move to Wolves in 2015.

Since then Wallace’s reputation has continued to grow, ensuring he has a host of admirers monitoring him ahead of an important summer.