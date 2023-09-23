Joe Rafferty celebrates at the final whistle after Pompey saw off Lincoln 2-1 at Fratton Park

The unbeaten Fratton Park outfit retained their lead at the top of the table after first-half goals from Paddy Lane and Regan Poole cancelled out Hakeeb Adelakun’s fifth-minute opener.

John Mousinho’s side were unable to add to their advantage after the break but remained in control – despite a late, late scare to secure a fifth win of the season.

Here’s what fans said at the final whistle.

@benboylin: Wasn’t pretty but we’re finding ways to grind out results! Play up #Pompey.

@jon_glen: A win is all that matters today, games we weren’t winning last year up ze blues #pompey.

@LukeEllisPUP: That’s a huge win. Great result.

@themartinfish: Phew. We seem to put ourselves under pressure with our subs but another great 3 points. Top of the league.

@LewPeet: We need to be better at killing games off when we're on top, but that's another win and now 20 unbeaten for Pompey.

@JR95_Pompey: Another beautiful Saturday. Up the blues!

@NomadOverdrive: Bit of an odd second half but nice to see we saw the game out.

@jackfurlongg: Joe Morrell absolutely outstanding again today, proving me wrong and I’m all for it.