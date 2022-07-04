The former Fratton frontman remains without a club after his short-term contract with Lincoln expired at the end of the season – forcing him to begin his pre-season training alone.

Yet, in honesty, that’s where the sympathy ends, with the forward happy to post videos and pictures of himself putting in the hard yards in Dubai on Instagram!

Clubs across the country have now reported back for pre-season, with EFL outfits set to kick off their league campaigns on July 30.

But with the new season on the horizon, Marquis continues to train alone, maintaining his fitness levels in a bid to be ready when a manager eventually comes calling.

In fairness, the striker hasn’t been without his admirers.

He was linked with a free-transfer move to Charlton at the start of the summer, while his name was associated with a move to League Two AFC Wimbledon last week.

But with no nothing more concrete appearing imminent, the former Pompey frontman continues to step up his fitness in the UAE.

John Marquis has posted in Instagram a number of photos and videos of his camp in Dubai as his wait for a new club continues.

Although it’s a far cry from a pre-season camp with team-mates, with Danny Cowley emphasising the need for team boding during the Blues’ current trip to Murcua, it’s hard to feel sorry for Marquis, who’s also enjoying the heat away from home.

And he’s not entirely alone or short of self-esteem,either, with the often shirtless former Doncaster and Millwall forward joined by performance coaches who are putting him through his paces during tough sessions in the Middle East.

In a rare Instagram post, the 30-year-old revealed he is feeling physically and mentally fit as he continues his search for a new club.

John Marquis via Instagram

He captioned his Dubai post on Instagram with: ‘Big thank you to @chris_elitedxb and @jamie_elitedxb at @elitesportsperformance_dxb for all their hard work in Dubai helping me prepare for the upcoming season.

‘Feeling fit physically and mentally for my next chapter…’

With Pompey now in Spain for the next seven days, boss Cowley remains without a senior striker in his ranks.