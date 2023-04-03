Players including Hermann Hreidarsson, Noel Blake, Dave Munks and Michael Doyle have spoken of their love of the club and its fans as Pompey hosted a special event on Saturday (April 1) to kickstart its 125th anniversary celebrations.

A large number of former players – including Linvoy Primus and Pedro Mendes – were invited to the event where they took pictures with fans and signed autographs. They were then presented to the crowd on the pitch at half time.