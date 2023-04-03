Watch: Pompey fans praised as former Portsmouth FC players talk about what makes the club so special
Players including Hermann Hreidarsson, Noel Blake, Dave Munks and Michael Doyle have spoken of their love of the club and its fans as Pompey hosted a special event on Saturday (April 1) to kickstart its 125th anniversary celebrations.
A large number of former players – including Linvoy Primus and Pedro Mendes – were invited to the event where they took pictures with fans and signed autographs. They were then presented to the crowd on the pitch at half time.