News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
58 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
1 hour ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
3 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
4 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show

Watch: Pompey fans praised as former Portsmouth FC players talk about what makes the club so special

Watch: Pompey fans praised as former Portsmouth FC players talk about what makes the club so special

By Kelly Brown
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:30 BST

Players including Hermann Hreidarsson, Noel Blake, Dave Munks and Michael Doyle have spoken of their love of the club and its fans as Pompey hosted a special event on Saturday (April 1) to kickstart its 125th anniversary celebrations.

A large number of former players – including Linvoy Primus and Pedro Mendes – were invited to the event where they took pictures with fans and signed autographs. They were then presented to the crowd on the pitch at half time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ALSO READ: 25 superb photos which capture Portsmouth’s magnificent 125th-anniversary celebrations at Fratton Park

Linvoy Primus taking time for a quick selfie with a fan. Photo: Habibur Rahman
Linvoy Primus taking time for a quick selfie with a fan. Photo: Habibur Rahman
Linvoy Primus taking time for a quick selfie with a fan. Photo: Habibur Rahman
PompeyMichael DoylePortsmouthFratton Park