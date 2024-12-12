Watch: Pompey Talk - Portsmouth reassurances ahead of bid to unsettle Rams

By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Dec 2024, 17:30 BST

Pompey Talk returns this week with a host of issues to delve into amid a hectic run of games for John Mousinho's side.

In the latest episode, Mark McMahon and Neil Allen get together to discuss Tuesday night's draw against Norwich, the performances of Paddy Lane and Owen Moxon following their recalls, the chances of the duo keeping their places against Derby, plus the Blues' potential reunion with Marcus Harness at Pride Park.

