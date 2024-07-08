Video: Portsmouth in Croatia as Blues step up preparations for Championship return and season-opener at Leeds United
The picturesque holiday resort of Medulin is their base for the next five days as John Mousinho looks to put in place early plans for the Blues’ Championship return.
Pompey have with them 25 players - including new signings Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann, Jordan Archer and Sammy Silvera.
They’ve also been accompanied by The News duo Jordan Cross and Neil Allen, who will be with the Blues the whole time they are away.
Here, Cross introduces us to Pompey’s base on the Istian peninsula and provides a rundown on what the players can expect from their training camp ahead of their season-opener against Leeds on August 10,
