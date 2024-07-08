Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have landed in Croatia for the start of their warm-weather training camp on the Adriatic Coast.

The picturesque holiday resort of Medulin is their base for the next five days as John Mousinho looks to put in place early plans for the Blues’ Championship return.

Pompey have with them 25 players - including new signings Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann, Jordan Archer and Sammy Silvera.

They’ve also been accompanied by The News duo Jordan Cross and Neil Allen, who will be with the Blues the whole time they are away.